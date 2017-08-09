Palestinians Fire Gaza Terror Rocket Into Israel

The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed almost 2,200 Palestinians. After the last war, 80 per cent of the population received four hours of electricity per day.

Even without rockets and bombs, Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing a humanitarian emergency which is all too familiar to them.

Israel holds Hamas, which rules Gaza, responsible for any missiles of other attacks emanating from the Strip.

Under the program, those wishing to enter Gaza will be required to apply with COGAT ahead of visiting, and groups of up to 150 people at a time will be allowed to enter the territory.

Since then, Israel has maintained a land, sea, and air blockade on the enclave for the security purposes.

The Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza Strip border.

Oxfam said the start of the current crisis four months ago came after Israel cut electricity supply to Gaza by 40 percent at the request of the Palestinian National Authority.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007.