Panasonic Launches Eluga A3 And A3 Pro In India

Panasonic has launched its two new smartphones today in India, dubbed as Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro, at a price tag of Rs 11,300 and Rs 12,800 respectively. The company also launched its new brand campaign called new brand campaign "So Much To Do" for its Eluga series. They will pack a 5.2-inch HD display with "Asahi Dragon Trial" glass for sharper image quality and vivid colours while running Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box with Arbo AI assistant. It is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

On the camera front, both the devices sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and LED flash, while on the front there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Both the smartphones are backed by a sturdy 4,000mAh battery each and they also come equipped with the company’s in-house virtual assistant “Arbo”.

Both the Panasonic Eluga A3 and A3 Pro will be available from 10th August onwards across all Panasonic brand shops and other retail outlets in India. The A3 and A3 Pro are dual SIM devices with the connectivity options being 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Global Positioning System. "Customers will continue to look for technology which will shape the product interface and the way we interact with our smartphones", Manish Sharma, president & CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia said. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor clubbed with Mali T720 GPU to handle the graphics. Apart from this, the smartphone also supports FM Radio, USB OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and other connectivity. Both the Eluga A3 and A3 Pro measures 148 x 72.4 x 9.1 mm and weighs 161 grams.