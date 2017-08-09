Pastor Says God Gives Trump ‘Authority to Take Out Kim Jong Un’

During his stay at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club on August 8, President Trump said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if they continue making nuclear “threats”. In a statement emailed to journalists Tuesday afternoon, pastor Robert Jeffress praised Trump’s aggressive statement as a function of divine will.

Jeffress, who preached at a private religious service attended by Trump the morning of his inauguration, told the Washington Post he made the statement after the president promised North Korea will be “met with fire and fury” if it continues to escalate tensions with the United States.

“People instinctively know that this President is not going to draw an imaginary red line and walk around it like President Obama did”.

Memo to North Korea: with Trump as president, you really don’t want to mess with America.

North Korea, showing no intention of succumbing to global sanctions created to end to the rogue regime’s missile tests, once again on Tuesday hurled threats, vowing to send “packs of wolves” to “strangle” the nations standing firm in opposing Kim Jong Un’s dictatorship.

But Farkas advised calm in response to the heated rhetoric: “The reality check is, that right now, I don’t think there’s a reason to panic”, she said, before pointing out that Kim Jong-un grew up in Switzerland, and is somewhat more tethered to reality than his father.

However, the pastor is no stranger to controversy.

He has also claimed there should be a wall built around Jerusalem, telling a congregation at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington DC: “You see, God is not against building walls”. “Frankly, it’s because they are not well taught in the Scriptures”. It’s biblical. In North Korea, it’s pretty clear that their dictator is downright evil.

But whether or not Trump ultimately deals with North Korea as “decisively” as Jeffress would wish is nearly irrelevant to the import of Jeffress’s words.

Jeffress has always been a supporter of the president, and has been previously outspoken on political issues.

Jeffress also praised Trump for his “very measured” and “thoughtful” approach to the presidency since taking office on January 20. Many evangelicals now look to leadership from pastors like Rick Warren in California or Tim Keller in New York City, though Warren and Keller do not speak about politics very often.

The very fact that Jeffress is using his position as de factoWhite House evangelical spokesperson – a position Trump seems all too keen to allow him – to argue in the public sphere that God has granted a leader to do “whatever” is more worrying still.