Paul Manafort’s Home Raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation

A spokesperson for Manafort said, “FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort’s residences”.

The raid happened the day after Manafort had a meeting with staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also investigating Russian Federation.

Authorities swooped on the home in Alexandria, Virginia, late last month, according to sources close to the special counsel probe, reports The Washington Post. Since Manafort had offered to turn over documents to congressional committees, the raid indicates investigators may have believed he was withholding other material.

Manafort and the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have started handing over documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee in compliance with the panel’s investigation into possible Russian election interference.

An adviser close to the White House told The Post if the Federal Bureau of Investigation wanted the documents, they “could just ask [Manafort] and he would have turned them over”.

Manafort’s allies fear that Mueller hopes to build a case against Manafort unrelated to the 2016 campaign, in hopes that the former campaign operative would provide information against others in Trump’s inner circle in exchange for lessening his own legal exposure.

Just last month, Manafort registered as a foreign agent for his past work on behalf of Ukraine, his spokesperson confirmed at the time to ABC News. He was also at the infamous meeting with the Russian lawyer.