Pennsylvania teenager charged after baby found alive in bag

Police say an infant girl was found Tuesday inside a plastic behind a downtown Elmira home.

Elmira Police Sgt.William Holt told WENY, “Our officers responded and we did locate a small infant child approximately 12 to 16 months old that had apparently been abandoned behind a residence there”.

WENY reports that while no one has been arrested at this time, Child Protective Services are involved with the investigation. They called 911 and tended to the child until police and emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later transported to another hospital for further evaluation. Neighbors I spoke to say they found her in the back of the house in the brush. The baby is admitted to the hospital for medical care.

When neighbors approached the garbage bag, they saw two legs poking out of the bag. She was “filthy and covered in waste”, according to the station. Seals said, “We thought it was a dog honey, and it wasn’t”. She then left the bag on the ground near a patch of bushes in the backyard of 609 Walnut St., he said.

Seventeen year old Harriette Hoyt appeared in Elmira City Court again Wednesday morning, following an arraignment Tuesday night after her baby daughter was found alive in a trash bag behind a home on Walnut Street.