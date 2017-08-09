Pensioners living in golden era as income rise outstrips workers’

The ONS report on retired households demonstrates how over-reliant people have become on pensions as a source of income in retirement, Equity Release Council chairman Nigel Waterson said.

The average disposable income of households with private pension income has grown from £2,300 in 1977 to £27,800 past year.

The average gross income for a pensioner household soared to £29,000 in 2016 from £10,500 in 1977, after the figure was adjusted for inflation, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“This is not to say it is all doom and gloom, and the fact 79% of retired households now have at least some private pension compared to only 45% in 1977 is evidence of the strides that have already been made”.

Adam Corlett from the Resolution Foundation, whose research has previously found retired households to be better off than working households, said: “Today’s stats show again that the economy has delivered very different results for retired and working households over the last decade”.

It also pointed out that income from the State Pension nearly doubled between 1977 (£5,600) and 2016 (£11,000.) helped by the triple lock.

Over half of the increase in the income of retired households between 1977 and 2016 can be attributed to increased private pension income, which has increased almost sevenfold over the period.

It said that while inequality between retired households has shown upsurges in recent years, “they continue to be small relative to increases in income inequality for retired households seen throughout the 1980s”. “For younger generations the message is clear – get into the savings habit as early as possible in your career”.

Numerous pensioners will have been on defined benefit schemes, which are linked to their previous salaries.

Workplace and private pensions have been key to that shift, but so have pensioner benefits including the state pension.

However, retired workers relying on a state pension have fared much worse than those with private schemes, with the ONS figures showing that inequality between rich and poor pensioners has widened significantly since 1977. Whilst pensioner poverty rates have dropped sharply this could go into reverse if today’s workers do not build up their own pensions at a much faster rate than they are at present’.

Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, said: “These latest official statistics are a stark reminder of the impact failing to save for retirement can have”.

He said while automatic enrolment into workplace pensions would help, making the minimum contribution would not be enough to cover most people’s retirement costs.

“This is great news for pensioner living standards but has been accompanied by a rise in inequality between retired households as some have benefited more than others”.

In 1977 just over a fifth of retired households had annual disposable income of more than £10,000 (after accounting for inflation and household composition).

In the last 40 years, the average pensioner has catapulted out of the lowest income bands, and has even begun to close the gap on average incomes received by the working population.