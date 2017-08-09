Perseid meter shower peaks this weekend

The out-of-this world Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak over Vietnam after midnight on Sunday, but stargazers will be able to enjoy the show during predawn hours from Saturday to Monday, according to the Vietnam Amateur Club of Astronomy.

The upcoming Perseid meteor shower made it into a recent round up of the most popular, but completely untrue headlines.

Of course, clouds or showers could mitigate the meteor shower even further.so hope for a mostly clear sky!

The Perseids meteor shower will be visible nearly all over the world – but will be best seen in the northern hemisphere.

In 2016 it was an “outburst” year and there were about 150 to 200 meteors per hour. It is expected up to 100 meteors per hour.

Swift-Tuttle’s last visible appearance was in 1992 and will again be visible in 2126. “Most other comets are much smaller, with nuclei only a few kilometers across”. But it won’t be forgotten in the meantime, because Earth passes through the dust and debris it leaves behind every year, creating the annual Perseid meteor shower.

You can tell if a meteor belongs to a particular shower by tracing back its path to see if it originates near a specific point in the sky, called the radiant.

A fireball is a very bright meteor, at least as bright as the planets Jupiter or Venus. It takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, and the longer you wait outside, the more you’ll see. Then, just relax and look upward for the celestial show.