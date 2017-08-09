PlayStation 4 Firmware Update 5.0 Will Add 1080p Twitch Streaming, Other Improvements

The company confirmed last month that it’s developing PlayStation 4 system update version 5.0 and that a beta will be released in August.

With the upcoming firmware update for the PS4 Pro, the console will let players stream from Twitch at 1080p resolution and 60 frame rates per second.

Moving forward, users will be able to follow any other account, as opposed to being limited to official accounts. This change is coming with the goal of encouraging “more sharing of content and more interactions”.

For developers, the change is to “boost the viral potential of UGC”.

The plus for developers is that this change is supposed to allow content to be seen and shared by more users.

A PSN-related update will enable users to follow any PlayStation Network member without having to add each other as friends. Follow anyone you want, no friend request needed.

As for sub/child accounts, 5.0 will allow new family accounts to feature multiple adult accounts in a family, and set parental controls on an account basis. You’ll also be able to manage these privileges via a web application that you can access on computer or smartphone. Additionally, requests can be sent by other PS4 users to join the same family. You can block users, too.

The fourth feature Eurogamer highlight is to do with notifications, integrating them into the quick menu, so you don’t need to head back out to the PDM to check what that plinging sound was all about. The Quick Menu will also detail the status of game downloads/uploads.

The update is also going to include several minor changes such as support for additional languages and more.

There’s still no public release date for the 5.0 firmware, but we understand Sony is planning to launch it in the near future alongside a refreshed PlayStation App which it says will boast an improved design and performance.

Support for bundle and compilations discs, as well as discs which support games and add-ons.