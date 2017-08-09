Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The stock of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 6 by Rodman & Renshaw. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power deployed four more GenKey sites during the second quarter, two of which were power purchase agreement sites. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 135,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,988,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 738,875 shares during the last quarter. Plug Power said the third quarter will be the largest in its history, adding that now, its largest quarter so far has been nearly 1,200 units deployed. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 117,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 62.50% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at -0.60%. Integral Derivatives Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83. The stock’s market cap is $492.71 million. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings on Aug, 08 for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2017. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

Plug Power also reconfirmed its full-year outlook for GAAP gross revenue of about $130 million and adjusted gross margins of 8% to 12%, excluding impacts from the non-cash warrant charges for the Amazon and Wal-Mart deals. A month ago, they told us to expect earnings of US$-0.03 per share while three months ago their EPS consensus estimate was US$-0.03. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The analysts offering 12 month price targets for Plug Power Inc. have a median target of $3, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $1.3. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

J.C. Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares traded on 0% up secure line and closed at $5.39. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

Plug Power Inc.is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market.

During the third quarter, the company expects to deploy about 10 GenKey sites and nearly 3,000 GenDrive units.

