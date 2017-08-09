Police Carry Out Raids Across Sydney, 14 Arrested

In simultaneous operations, nine men and a woman were arrested in Sydney on Tuesday and five men were arrested in the United Arab Emirates by Dubai police, according to the AFP.

Police are now searching the homes of Fadi and John Ibrahim in Dover Heights and there are several media reports Michael and Fadi Ibrahim have been arrested in Dubai as part of an investigation into the importation of MDMA, or ecstasy.

Fairfax Police search a vehicle near John Ibrahim’s Dover Heights home in Sydney.

John’s “secret son” Daniel Ibrahim, 27, was arrested, as was his model girlfriend Sarah Budge, who faces five years in prison after being charged with a firearm offence.

“A total of 1.8 tonnes (1.98 tons) of MDMA, 136 kilograms (300 lbs) of cocaine and 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of crystal methamphetamine was seized by authorities in the Netherlands before it could reach Australia”, the statement said.

Those arrested in Dubai include a 39-year-old Vaucluse man, a 43-year-old Dover Heights man, a 34-year-old Punchbowl man and two Australian men living in Dubai, aged 39 and 30 years old.

The Netherlands have also followed up on this operation, with two men arrested by Dutch authorities.

‘Today, it should be obvious that they are not’.

Police raided 32 homes in Sydney and issued 52 warrants on Tuesday in what they said was one of the biggest attacks on organised crime in Australian history, according to an AFP spokesman. The drugs were worth around 810 million Australian dollars ($640 million).

“Only yesterday we saw comments from ABF (Australian Border Force) Assistant Commissioner Wayne Buchhorn acknowledging that at a street price of 60 times what it is purchased for overseas, illegal tobacco is extremely attractive to criminals”, Mr Fett said.

‘This is a very clear message that places like Dubai and the UAE more broadly are working with law enforcement to bring these people to justice.