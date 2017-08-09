Police co-ordinate massive attack on suspected organised crime

Drugs with an Australian street value upwards of $810 million were intercepted by authorities before they could make their way to Australia.

According to The Australian, police will allege that members of the Ibrahim family were poised to act as the local distribution arm for the worldwide drug syndicate, headed by two Australians, Hakan Arif and Steve Elmir.

Over 570 officers worked simultaneously to disrupt two crime syndicates that were allegedly transporting huge amounts of ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine and ice between Australia, Dubai and the Netherlands.

NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police launched co-ordinated raids across Sydney this morning targeting an alleged drug-smuggling syndicate linked to the family of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim.

Ten suspects were taken into custody in Sydney, while police in the United Arab Emirates arrested five Australians, including two living in the city, the statement from the AFP said.

It is understood police are also are conducting a number of other raids as part of another investigation into the alleged supply of illegal tobacco across NSW.

The drug sting worth nearly one billion dollars resulted in the arrests of Fadi and Michael Ibrahim in Dubai. The charge is unconnected to the drug syndicate.

Among those arrested in Sydney was Sarah Budge, who was charged with illegally possessing a Glock 26 firearm, commonly known as a “baby Glock”.

More than 25 homes are also being raided across Sydney, including the luxurious Dover Heights home of John Ibrahim, where police could be seen entering the house and searching through the property’s roof, while sniffer dogs scoured through the surrounding bushland.

“This is only the beginning”, Gaughan said.

‘I think there is a perception by Australian criminal syndicates that they can operate in certain countries and be out of the reach of Australian law enforcement, ‘ Mr Gaughan said, reported Fairfax Media. “It might take us a while to bring you to justice, but our global partners one day will come knocking on your door”.