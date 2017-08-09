Police in SC ask people not to shoot Bigfoot

People in the Carolinas claiming to have seen Bigfoot.

SC police have appealed for residents not to shoot Bigfoot, following reports of a sighting in the state.

People across the USA started talking about Sasquatch sightings after a Bigfoot search group reported a close encounter with the mythical creature on Friday in the forests of McDowell County.

But some commenters to the Greenville police Facebook post this week were less than impressed. The leader of Bigfoot 911, John Bruner, posted a detailed explanation of their ordeal with Big Foot.

“I turned on my headlamp and saw a large bi-pedal animal covered in hair”, one of the group’s members wrote on social media.

Bigfoot sighting reports in the Carolinas are common, with multiple reports circulating around Bigfoot enthusiasts Facebook groups and drawing enough attention from professional Bigfoot hunters to warrant filming episodes of TV series in the area.

“Its face was solid black, no hair on it”, Bruner said. The police department linked to a story on CharlotteObserver.com about the alleged Bigfoot encounter, accompanied by a video of a 2015 Bigfoot “sighting” in another part of western North Carolina.

“I was able to see details of the creature…like the face, and the hair was matted and stringy”.

Upon spotting the humans, the hairy, two-legged creature quickly took off, but Bruner says he ran after it.

In the post, police exhorted: ‘If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume’.