President Donald Trump Tweets Plans for 2nd Visit to New York City

President Donald Trump says support from his base is “stronger than ever”.

Trump’s support stand stands at 44 percent, down 7 points since July, among white males, another key Trump demographic.

Other polls also show Trump with less than a 40 percent approval rating.

Confidence in President Donald Trump continues to tumble, as CNN announces he’s never polled lower as president. “He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child”, Trump wrote.

When his first 200 days in office are compared to a similar time frame with Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Trump’s 36 percent for those who consider him a success pales in comparison to Bush’s 56 percent and Obama’s 51 percent, CNN reported.

To a question “How well are things going in the country today”, only nine percent said “Very well”.

For months, the press has marveled at Trump’s loyal base and rushed in to interview his biggest fans in small towns from red counties in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Three Republican Senate candidates who said they were not supporting Trump ended up losing their Senate races: Mark Kirk in Illinois, Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire, and Joe Heck in Nevada.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on August 2 that showed Trump reaching a new low point in his approval numbers, with 61 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he is doing compared to 33 percent approving.

“If we believe polls, we would have Hillary Clinton getting 300 electoral votes and she would be president of the United States”, Duffy told CNN’s “New Day.” Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., after the lawmaker was on CNN saying special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russian Federation “must be pursued”.

“Never in US history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal”, Trump continued. According to the poll, 59 percent of Republicans said they strongly approved of Trump’s performance, down 14 points since February. “Now he judges collusion?”

He also challenged reports that he was vacationing too much and too long, claiming, “Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation, ” and adding that he is “going to NY next week for more meetings”. “No one is above the law”, Blumenthal tweeted.