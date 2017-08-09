PSG line up £80 million offer for Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer £80m for Alexis Sanchez despite Manchester City being Sanchez’s first preference, according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent.

“We have players coming back who have not played like Mustafi and Sanchez but Sanchez will not be available“. He had a scan two days ago. If you read the French papers they are on Mbappe’s case.

He missed the Community Shield victory over Chelsea with flu and now Wenger has said he is out with an abdominal strain. Wenger says he has not had any contact with PSG over Alexis Sanchez.

Quizzed as to whether Arsenal had fielded any offers at all for Sanchez, the manager replied: “I can’t tell you that at the moment“.

If Sanchez does not accept his new contract offer and the Gunners remain steadfast in their desire not to sell, then Arsenal risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2018.

We also have concerns in midfield as Aaron Ramsey remains a doubt to take on Leicester after missing the Community Shield with a calf injury while Francis Coquelin, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are all ruled out through injury.

You’ve got a £50m budget to pick 11 players, with all the biggest new signings ready and raring to go ahead of a mouthwatering new Premier League campaign. “The potential is there and I believe he will be a great player”.

“He had a very interesting performance last week and I had a hesitation about playing him because I thought maybe Wembley with the pressure, but when he came on he was outstanding”.

“And anyway, we play other competitions”.

However, now that Unai Emery’s side have made such a statement, the Telegraph reports that PSG have officially ended their interest in Arsenal’s Chilean star- presumably because even they don’t want to spend literally all the money in the world this summer.

“I have plenty of uncertainties about the players who didn’t play against Chelsea”, said the boss.