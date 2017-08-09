Qatar Offers Visa-Free Entry to 80 Nationalities

Citizens of 33 of the countries on the list are now authorized to reside in Qatar for up to 90 days, while nationals of the remaining 47 countries are approved for up to 30 days.

Hassan al Ibrahim, Acting Chairman of Qatar Tourism Authority said, “With 80 nationalities eligible for a free visa waiver upon arrival, Qatar is now the most open country in the region and we are delighted to invite visitors to discover our renowned hospitality, cultural heritage and natural treasures”.

Qatar’s new program is the latest step taken to facilitate easier access for visitors.

They are also looking into granting visas on arrival for people who have valid residence in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or the Schengen countries.

According to Russia’s Statistical Agency Rosstat, in 2016, as many as 66,000 Russian tourists visited Qatar. This waiver would allow eligible visitors to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation by completing an online application at least 48 hours prior to travel.

“This historic announcement comes at a time of historic significance while some countries in the region have chose to close their skies and their borders, Qatar has instead opened its borders”, said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker via AFP.

The Qatar Tourism Authority, or QTA, announced that nationals of those 80 countries do not need to apply for a visa before entering Qatar.

“Qatar Airways is the patriotic flag carrier for the State of Qatar and as such we are extremely honoured to bring millions of people each year to our handsome, welcoming and historic country”.

Qatar Airways chief Akbar al-Baker said his carrier, which this year plans to extend its network to 62 new destinations, would be a primary beneficiary.

In November 2016, Qatar introduced a free transit visa that allowed passengers of all nationalities transiting through the nation to stay there for a minimum of five hours up to maximum 96 hours (four days).

Continuing with its approach towards attracting more number of foreign visitors, the Qatar Airways and QTA launched a package ‘+Qatar’ in May this year, which provided a complimentary night’s stay to a visitor in a 4 or 5 star hotel in Doha.