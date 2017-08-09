‘Quit India’ anniversary: Modi urges people to fight graft, terrorism

In a special session conducted in the Parliament, PM Modi also emphasized the need to free the country from poverty and anything that brings down the quality of life in India. He said that the period from 1987-1945 saw many phases of the freedom struggle.

In the past year, India has acquired more than two dozen “elite sniffer and attack dogs” from Israel to help provide security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs, the Calcutta-based newspaper The Telegraph reported this week. He was addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

However, speaking later in the House, Congress party president took a jibe at RSS and said, “We must not forget that some organizations opposed Quit India Movement, such organizations have no role in freedom struggle”. Sonia Gandhi also recalled the leaders who were jailed and the restrictions that were imposed by the British across the country. “It was a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world as well”, Modi said. “In 1942 the slogan was “Karenge ya marenge” and today it is “Karenge aur kar ke rahenge“, said Modi”.

Nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement today.

In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

“From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947”, said PM Modi.

Poverty, lack of education and malnutrition were biggest challenges our nation faced today and a positive change in this regard was requisite.

The government has put out front-page advertisements in major newspapers bearing the pledge of “Sankalp se Siddhi” (pledge to achieve).

Mahatma Gandhi gave the “Quit India” call on August 8, 1942, and with masses coming together the following day the movement began to uproot British colonial rule from India.