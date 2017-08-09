Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) notched a 12-month high of $75.00 while $80.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating RL, $5 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. The firm now has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The following firms have also recently changed their position in RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Among 27 analysts covering Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 103.0% in the first quarter. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The stock tapped a 52-week high of US$1.42 while the mean 12-month price target for the shares is US$3.

The stock’s quarterly performance set out a shift of 5.33% and pick out performance of -7.74% over last twelve months. Ralph Lauren Corporation now has an average analyst recommendation of 3.00 according to analysts. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

In the third-quarter, CVS estimated diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.20 to $1.23. Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation had 56 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. In the fiscal first-quarter of previous year, it posted EPS of $1.06 and $1.55 billion in revenue. Next quarter's EPS is forecasted to be $1.54 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $5.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. “At the core, Ralph Lauren is a wholesale business”, Davidowitz told Retail Dive earlier this year.

Both designers reported sales declines – but they were smaller than the drop-offs recently experienced as each cut back on discounts, managed inventory better and continued a retreat from department stores.