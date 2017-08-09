Rape suspect kills himself after escape from jail

A statement from the Paulding County Sheriff’s office, posted on Facebook by ABC affiliate WPTA-TV, said officers had attempted to “peacefully” bring Powell out of the crawlspace and back into custody but were unsuccessful.

Cops found the assemblage of suspected attacker Branden Powell in a cellar creep space at his family’s Antwerp Township home around 9:30 p.m., as indicated by the New York Daily News.

A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his apprehension.

County Sheriff’s Jason Landers said: “While this is not the outcome law enforcement had hoped for, law enforcement hopes the community can rest knowing this armed and risky individual is no longer a danger to the community”.

He was indicted on charges of rape, attempted rape and battery charges.

He was ordered to Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital after he slit his throat in an earlier suicide attempt, the Toledo Blade reported.

Powell’s actions caused the van to crash into the ditch.

Landers says Powell was in leg shackles, handcuffs and a belly belt on Friday when he leaped over a seat in the van and put the deputy in a headlock. Once released, Powell handcuffed the deputy to the steering wheel, ripped out the radio and fled the scene. Landers refused to blame the deputy for the escape, saying there was no screen or barrier between the inmate and the van’s driver.

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers, who provided a helicopter, blocked access to the Ohio 637 bridge across the Auglaize River and on Paulding County Road 179 just south of the Defiance County line as authorities searched for clues.

32-year-old OH man, Branden Lee Powell, who escaped custody, is now dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During Monday’s search just east of Antwerp, lawmen blocked off County Road 424 at roads 83 and 73.