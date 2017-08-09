Ravindra Jadeja thanks Kohli, Dhoni after becoming No. 1 Test all-rounder

Jadeja now has 438 points among the all-rounders while Shakib has 431 points.

Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka saw him edge out Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time.

“My humble journey 2 be #1 Test all-rounder & bowler was possible due to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and my fans & family”.

Jadeja is now No.1 in two ICC Test Rankings. Since Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni, the Indian cricket team has done well across formats and Jadeja too, made it to the top spot.

Cheteshwar Pujara (888 points) gained a place to be third among batsmen while Virat Kohli (813 points) maintained his fifth position. Opener KL Rahul is at number 11 with 737 points. He achieved this feat after he claimed 7 wickets in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Colombo which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Virat wrote: “Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with Ravichandran Ashwin”. The Saurashtra cricketer was also leading the bowling charts, but thanks to his heroics in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Jadeja unlocked another achievement.

Pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up three places to 20th) and Umesh Yadav (up three places to 22nd) have made notable gains. The India skipper also congratulated him on Twitter. The left-arm orthodox bowler was nurtured by the wicketkeeper batsman. His rise in the rankings was due to consistent performances as he became the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-Test series.