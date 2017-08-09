Red Sox Activate Dustin Pedroia From DL

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 29 with knee inflammation. His bat is something the Red Sox could use down the road to help push them over the edge.

Eduardo Nunez, acquired from the San Francisco Giants as the Red Sox’s main trade-deadline upgrade, has been superb since coming to Boston.

“The stress of catching is not allowing him to catch as a regular, everyday catcher”, manager John Farrell said July 18.

The Rays, too, are benefiting from their recent acquisitions.

Hechavarria went 0-for-3 out of the ninth spot on Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Brewers. He has six home runs, 54 RBIs and is the only qualifying American League player with more walks (40) than strikeouts (37) this season.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox have been fine even without Pedroia in the lineup. At the plate, he went 1-for-3 with a double.

On the other side is Rays rookie Austin Pruitt, who has moved from the bullpen and could stick in the rotation down the stretch.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 2 Odubel Herrera hit a two-run home run, Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings following his recall from the minors, and Philadelphia beat host Atlanta to continue its season-long mastery of the Braves. Boyer is 1-1 with a 3.21 earned run average in 22 appearances. “He’s doing all of this while averaging the most innings per start (7 1/3) of any pitcher against AL East foes.” . They have the confidence of knowing they are 6-5 against Boston this season.