Sam Woods, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, has warned that having to make Brexit the top priority will significantly strain the authority’s resources.

The risks of financial instability primarily arise from the possibility of fragmentation of services, which would increase costs and risks, and the possibility of disruption to the United Kingdom economy.

Authorising and supervising more firms created as a result of contingency planning was also “likely to place a material extra burden on the PRA’s resources”.

“Restructuring by firms to mitigate risks to their business will in general increase complexity”.

“It is incumbent on us to manage this burden but we may have to make some hard prioritisation decisions in order to accommodate it”, he said.

Woods also said the PRA faces a “material risk” to its mandate to supervise banks, and that Brexit places “an extra burden” on the regulator’s resources.

The PRA has collected details from more than 400 banks and financial firms with cross-border activities between the United Kingdom and the European Union, including subsidiaries of USA investment banks based in London, on their preparations for all scenarios in the Brexit negotiations, including a “no deal” outcome.

Morgan said: “I am grateful to Mr Woods for his initial thoughts on the responses that the PRA has received from banks and insurers”.

In his reply, Woods said the PRA was monitoring the plans 401 City firms to establish their readiness for Brexit and to determine whether there were “broader financial stability risks, which could arise from the collective execution of the contingency plans”. The report also warned Britain’s economy could face risks deriving from a potential disruption to worldwide trade, while United Kingdom banks will have to be ready to sustain higher bad debt charges, should Brexit-induced economic stutters turn loans sour.

Nevertheless, Mr Woods has already identified four risks that could arise for firms if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union in March 2019 without an exit agreement.

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said in a video announcement on July 11 that the bank “will assume a reasonable worst outcome” from the UK’s talks with the European Union, according to a Bloomberg News report. I welcome his commitment to provide further information when the PRA has completed its detailed analysis, which the Committee will undoubtedly want to consider.