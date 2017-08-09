Rez Infinite is out now on PC with VR support

The game has collected more than 40 awards, including Best VR Game Winner at The Game Awards 2016.

Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s techno-fueled psychedelic rail shooter Rez isn’t just one of my favorite games of all time, it’s one of the very best reasons to own a PlayStation VR headset.

It also supports HTC Vive and Oculus Rift if you’re looking for a virtual reality experience.

The psychedelic rail shooter Rez was a hit back in 2001, Rez Infinite wowed everyone as an exclusive release for PS4 and PSVR a year ago. To celebrate, Rez Infinite will be available at a special price with free digital deluxe DLC available for the first two weeks. Now in a surprise move, the game has been ported to PC, and is available today on Steam and Oculus Home. It includes the digital soundtrack to Area X – a new addition to this version of the game that’s so good it apparently made Palmer Luckey cry – as well as an art book and new wallpapers and avatars. iam8bit will also be releasing a PC collector’s edition of the game with some physical goods too. If you want to play it on your PC desktop, you can do so on a 2D screen.

The Ultimate Package: Fully remastered classic Rez levels Areas 1 through 5, and an all-new free-flying experience in Area X.

Unrestricted resolution and up to double the texture resolution of any previous version of Rez makes for razor-sharp visuals.

Enhanced Soundscapes: Full 3D audio for Rez’s incredible music and sound effects.

Rez Infinite on PC will support 4K support, advanced graphic options, and supports both desktop mode, or VR mode for either the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. On desktop mode, use the left joystick, or hold left click and drag the mouse to look around. Exit view mode by pressing V. Pretty impressive for a title that’s been in the gaming lexicon since the Dreamcast era.