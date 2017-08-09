Rian Johnson Talks New Last Jedi Aliens and Snoke’s Guards

After 32 years of waiting, fans finally got to see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the final scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on the hidden planet of Ahch-To.

In addition, EW.com posted a batch of new images with word that when Rey finds Luke that she expected to discover a warrior, but instead, she finds: “a man overpowered by regret, eager to close the book on his past while living out the rest of his days on an isolated island”. As most fans have gathered from just the first trailer, Luke Skywalker is certainly not the same hero fans once knew. It’s amusing how those little concepts, which would normally be in all the marketing materials, are closely guarded secrets when Star Wars is involved.

Ahch-To is home to the first ever Jedi Temple so there’s a bit of a religious, mythological history surrounding it. Fans speculate that the island holds many Jedi secrets and may even store the Journal of the Whills, a piece of Star Wars lore from the very first drafts of the first film.

Kelly Marie Tran plays Rose Tico in Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel and she’ll spend the bulk of the film learning that Finn isn’t the hero everyone thinks he is…and possibly helping him to actually become what everyone thinks he is. “They have to be built to move, and you have to believe that they could step forward and engage if they have to”, Johnson said. (And we don’t just mean the penguin-like Porgs.) As Yoda would say, “No … there is another“. He’s not just hiding because he’s scared. EW also gave us our first look at The Caretakers; amphibious-like, squat, humanoid creatures that maintain the buildings on the island.

Here’s all you need to know about the cuddly creatures that are about to invade your dreams: The porg are a species of birdlike alien that lives on Ahch-To, which is the nigh-unpronounceable name of the planet Luke is on at the end of Force Awakens. And he’s sitting on this island in the middle of nowhere.

Hamill noted: “He invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character. It’s that guilt, that feeling that it’s his fault, that he didn’t detect the darkness in him until it was too late”.

Is Luke super bummed about Kylo Ren? She’s not cool. She’s this nobody, this background player, which is what makes her interesting. She’s not royalty. She’s someone who is just like everyone else.