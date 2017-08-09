Rick Hendrick working to help Kasey Kahne land a ride in 2018

Byron joins Alex Bowman, 24, and Chase Elliott, 21, in a four-car 2018 stable anchored by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

The idea of William Byron moving up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season first entered vehicle owner Rick Hendrick’s mind after the 19-year-old Liberty University student’s second-place finish at Michigan International Speedway.

Kahne was signed by Hendrick Motorsports in April 2010, almost two years before his February 2012 debut in the No. 5 Chevrolet.

“I have an obligation to Kasey so I’m paying two drivers next year and I’m also trying to help Kasey in another situation that we could be involved with helping another team”, Hendrick said Wednesday during a teleconference. “I don’t think he’ll have any problems. I don’t have much concern” regarding this group’s relative inexperience.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will return to the track this weekend at Michigan International Speedway for the Pure Michigan 400. Bowman filled in for several of the races Earnhardt missed last season with concussion symptoms.

Byron, like Roush Fenway Racing’s Ty Majeski, got his start in motorsport by competing on iRacing, rather than through traditional pathways such as carting.

“It’s kind of insane this all started with a video game, but I would recommend that with kids” trying to get into the sport, Byron said.

Hendrick said Byron’s performance in MI, when he finished a close second to Cup driver Denny Hamlin, convince him Byron was ready for this step.

Byron first signed with Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 and has been running the Xfinity Series this season.

“This is what Mr. Falwell really envisioned when he sat down with me in 2014”, Byron said, “to make it to the top level”. “It’s intense, and I’ll have to match that intensity”. Racing has an engine deal with Hendrick but would need to upgrade that for a Cup effort and possibly add a technical alliance. He’s particularly impressed with Byron’s’ maturity and discretion. Byron is now a sophomore student working toward an undergraduate degree in business communications through the school’s online education program. Hendrick said. “And now we’re here one year later and we’re talking about the Cup Series”. “He can get a 10th-place vehicle to fifth and a 15th-place auto to 10th”.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years”, said Kahne, who most recently won July 23 at Indianapolis.

Hendrick was asked about moving Kahne out of the operation.

“For whatever reason, we have not performed in that auto”. “Sometimes in that situation, you have to change something”.