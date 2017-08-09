Rita’s Celebrates National Frozen Custard Day

It’s National Frozen Custard Day and Rita’s Italian Ice is celebrating nationwide by offering a kids size frozen custard for 99 cents.

Rita’s in Gap, Lancaster County says they sell more frozen custard on cloudy and cool days.

The Trevose, Pa. -based chain already offers Italian ice, soft serve frozen custard and frozen drinks.

Today, Aug. 8, is the day, and Wichita’s two main frozen custard purveyors are offering specials. Hand-dipped frozen custard with the option to put it on a fresh-baked cookie, brownie or waffle to form a sandwich. “With this newly designed contemporary store concept, we’re shining the spotlight on our wonderful Frozen Custard products”.

Rita’s will test the new concept at several stores across the country, including the one on Belair Road in Overlea-Fullterton.

“The new Creamery concept is an exciting step forward for Rita’s”, added Levy.

Rita’s has CT locations in Bethel, Bridgeport, Farmington, Milford, New London, Rocky Hill, Shelton, South Windsor, Southington, Vernon, West Hartford and West Haven.

If you’ve never had frozen custard, it’s creamier, richer, and thicker than ice cream.