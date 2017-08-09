Ritualist base uncovered in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad RRS led by the Commander, ACP Tunji Disu, stormed the scene after it was discovered by residents of Obadeyi under Ojokoro LCDA along the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway.

The first suspect had been finally killed after he was set ablaze.

Under the tunnel, soldiers were said to have found different body parts and many routes linking to the canal.

Two people who were suspected to be kidnappers were burnt in Ojokoro area of Lagos state, while two others have been arrested by the police. The security personnel, however, were only able to hold back the mob for a while, as we learnt that they were eventually overpowered and the second victim was also set ablaze.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen at the scene yesterday that the dungeon was discovered by joint efforts of security agents and members of the public. He also assured that the three arrested suspects would be interrogated and tried accordingly.

“For now about seven persons, who are suspected to be using those buildings as base for rituals, have been arrested”.

The news medium reports that a kidnapper was apprehended while some other escaped after the voice of a woman allegedly kidnapped was heard.

Some road side sweepers who alerted resident in the early hours of today said a woman and her child were dragged into the hole as she cried for help.

“The woman has not been found and, as you can see, we are still searching“.

Another witness who pleaded anonymity said there may be many victims trapped underneath.

Consequently, two suspected ritualists were set ablaze by an angry mob while two policemen who attempted to prevent one o f the suspects from the mob action were over powered and inflicted with severe injuries.

Search for the suspected victim is still ongoing as some soldiers and other security operatives plunge into the dark passageway underneath the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspect was caught when passers-by overheard the voice of a woman allegedly kidnapped by the suspect and his accomplices.