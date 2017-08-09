RNZAF on military exercises in threatened Guam

On Aug. 9, North Korea’s military said it is considering missile strikes near the U.S. territory of Guam, warning that it is ready to stage an all-out war if Washington launches a preventive war against it.

Just a month before a squadron of B1-B lancers, B52’s and B2-Spirit Stealth bombers conducted training exercises in and around the skies of Guam and the Marianas leading North Korea to release a statement saying they will “whet more sharply the treasured sword of nuclear weapons of justice” and “all the USA military bases in the operational theatre in the pacific including Guam will face ruin in the face of all-out and substantial attack to be mounted by the army of the DPRK”.

Lying roughly 2,000 miles southeast of North Korea, Guam is about three times the size of Washington DC and has a population of 178,000 people.

The island measures just 58kms in length and 20kms across but is big enough for the US Army anti-missile system, the Andersen Air Force Base and a major naval port at Apra Harbor.

U.S. stock futures slipped while U.S. Treasuries, gold and the safe-haven yen rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated.

Located 5300kms west of Hawaii, Guam enables the USA to project its vast military assets into the Asia-Pacific region.

The message came hours after President Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday that it will be “met with fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”, if it does not stop threatening the United States.

The American territory is a key military outpost and home to more than 6,000 U.S. service personnel.

Its location, within range of North Korean medium- and long-range missiles, and military significance to the U.S. make it a logical target for Pyongyang.

North Korea said it mastered a crucial technology needed to strike the USA with a nuclear missile.

‘With little else to go on the global markets couldn’t help but focus on Trump’s North Korean “fire and fury”,’ said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex. He says he feels like moving out of Guam.

“The US Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely”, Guam Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros said in a statement, adding that he trusted the defense system deployed against the threats.

The governor of Guam has not raised the threat level, saying the island is prepared for “any eventuality”, with defences strategically placed to protect its people.

Since the Second World War, when the American troops reclaimed the island from the Japanese, Guam has remained a strategic outpost for the U.S. military.