Roma have failed with multiple offers this summer for the Algeria global and sports director Monchi has conceded they’re now looking elsewhere.

Leicester are understood to have rebuffed Roma’s advances ahead of their season opener against Arsenal on Friday and, speaking at an unveiling news conference for new signing Gregoire Defrel, sporting director Monchi stated it was only prudent for the capital club to direct their attentions elsewhere.

Given their struggles to agree Mahrez’s price-tag with Leicester City, AS Roma have set their sights on Hakim Ziyech.

“I’m optimistic in life, by nature”.

On whether Roma would raise their offer, he said: “I’m satisfied with the effort the club has made to sign the player”. It is close to the limit.

The Algeria worldwide was an integral part of the Foxes side that won the 2015-16 Premier League, but could only manage six goals and three assists in 36 appearances in England’s top division last season. I don’t think any other club has bid over €30m, as Roma did.

‘If my memory does not deceive me, the latest offer would be the club’s most expensive purchase in our history. But it is true that we are working on other solutions.

“The player expressed what he wants publicly, but it’s right that we respect his club. In the end all will be resolved according to Leicester’s will to accept it or not”.

“Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have”.

In May, Mahrez revealed that he wanted to leave Leicester City in this summer’s transfer window, just over 12 months after helping the Foxes land the Premier League title.