Saints smash their record fee to bring in Lemina from Juventus

Southampton have signed Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina in a club record deal worth up to £18.1m (20m euros) on a five-year deal.

Saints have paid an initial €17million, but the fee could rise by a further €3million due to add-ons.

The Gabon global now links up with Mauricio Pellegrino’s side ahead of the Premier League opener at St Mary’s against Swansea on Saturday.

“I really want to work with him”, Lemina told the Official Southampton FC Website.

With five years left on his current deal on the south coast, Saints are expected to earn some serious cash if they do chose to allow the 26-year-old to move on to pastures new this month. I think that it was the project that attracted me the most and the one my family was really behind.

Southampton stated that the fee was a club record, but only Juventus announced the value of the deal.

Lemina joined Juventus on a permanent basis last summer after spending a season on loan during the 2015/16 campaign.

The 23-year-old Gabon global arrives at St Mary’s after two years in Italy, during which time he won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia twice, and played in last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. “I am really happy to be here”. He joined Juventus for £7.5 million from Marseille in 2015 and had been under consideration by Arsenal scouts but was ultimately not the subject of a bid.

He is Saints’ second summer signing after the arrival of centre-back Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan for £5m.

Amid continued speculation over the future of their defender Virgil van Dijk, who handed in a transfer request on Monday, Reed added: “In a volatile market with some extraordinary and inexplicable transfers taking place, we are determined to go about our work in a diligent and correct way”. Furthermore, he played against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League final, which the Italian side lost 4-1.