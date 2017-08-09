Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) starts receiving Android 7.0 Nougat

The breakdown of Nougat shows Android 7.0 has a 12.3 percent distribution share and 1.2 percent for Android 7.1, making a total of 13.5 percent for the OS, which first arrived on Nexus devices a year ago.

Earlier this week Google released Android’s security patches for the month of August and that means new Android distribution numbers would be coming out soon as well.

Since this is a major Android platform update, the file weighs in at 1.4GB, but that’s not surprising at all. This month’s data was collected during a 7-day period which ended on August 8, 2017, and removed all versions with less than 0.1% as usual.

At this point, Android Marshmallow is still king of the Android hill, taking over 32% of all Android users in the market. On the contrary, Android 5.1 Lollipop runs on 21.8 percent of total devices, which marks a significant drop from last month where it dominated 30.1 percent of the devices.

According to the last month’s distribution chart, Android 7.0 Nougat was running on 10.6 percent of devices while Android 7.1 Nougat dominated 0.9 percent of total active Android devices, bringing the overall percentage of Nougat to 11.5 percent. Those that declined from one month to the next include Lollipop (29.2%), KitKat (16.0%), and Jelly Bean (7.6%).