Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specs Confirmed: Aug. 11 Release Date Coming

Ever since Samsung started making “Active” variants of its Galaxy S flagships, they have been exclusive to AT&T in the United States. The device comes with a pre-installed version of the DIRECTV NOW mobile app and buying one also makes you eligible for a number of discounts, including a $500 price cut off of a Samsung TV that you purchase alongside a DIRECTV NOW account. That might change this year, though.

It’s not the curved Infinity Display but a flat panel. The back has a texture for sturdy gripping.

Hardware specs on the Galaxy S8 Active Include a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, a 12-megapixel dual-pixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera, both with f/1.7 aperture and a 4,000 mAh battery. Pre-orders kick off August 8, and the device will be available for sale at AT&T stores across the US starting August 11. The phone will cost $28.34 per month on AT&T Next, which is actually slightly more expensive than the standard Galaxy S8.

