Sanchez to miss start of season for Arsenal

Although Wenger admitted that entering the new campaign without Sanchez is a big blow for Arsenal, he pointed out that the striker would not have featured against Leicester even if he had not sustained the injury.

The Chilean has been linked throughout the summer with a move away from north London, with PSG and Manchester City two of the likeliest destination.

If Sanchez does not accept his new contract offer and the Gunners remain steadfast in their desire not to sell, then Arsenal risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2018.

“Wenger is probably hoping he can somehow win the Premier League and keep Sanchez, meet his needs from a trophy point of view and find some way to match his contract demands – but I don’t see that happening”.

In addition, it is claimed that the Parisians are preparing an offer of 55 million Euro for Sanchez, who’s current deal at the Emirates is set to expire next summer.

“I can’t tell you that at the moment”, he said. I don’t know [how long he will be out]-two weeks, one more week.

Pushed on whether the club had received any offers for Sanchez, specifically from Paris Saint-Germain, Wenger said: ‘No, I didn’t speak to Nasser (Al-Khelaifi, PSG chairman).

“Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player”. I think if you read the French papers, they are on (Kylian) Mbappe’s case to finish their transfer market’.

“I feel we are good level of physical preparation, all the players got a good number of minutes in pre-season”, Wenger continued. “I don’t think I would have included him certainly on Friday night – I don’t think I would have started him”. When a player is in the final year (of their contract) we will always try to extend.

Sanchez played no part in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory over Chelsea on Sunday, but he was at Wembley to join in with the celebrations. It is understood that the player had agreed personal terms with Turkish club Fenerbache but Arsenal were not willing to let the Spaniard leave on loan.