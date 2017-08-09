Sanctions against North Korea necessary to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear program

U.S. officials earlier said the Pyongyang regime has successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, according to reports.

The confidential analysis was completed last month by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, reports The Washington Post.

“[Kim Jong Un] has been been very threatened beyond a normal state“, Trump said.

Yesterday, North Korea said it would use its nuclear weapons only against the United States, and said it would “under no circumstances” negotiate on its nuclear and missile weapons programs.

Officials said North Korea also needed to be able to hit a target and demonstrate the ability to “re-enter” the earth’s atmosphere.

Guam lawyer Todd Thompson used to laugh off North Korea’s threats as empty.

“They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before”, he said of his response if continued threats are made.

“Siegfried Hecker, director emeritus of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the last known US official to personally inspect North Korea’s nuclear facilities, has calculated the size of North Korea’s arsenal at no more than 20 to 25 bombs”, The Post notes.

News that Kim appears to have produced a small nuclear warhead comes as global tensions flare around Pyongyang’s program.

The B-1B Lancers were deployed in the sky over the Korean Peninsula Tuesday as part of a regular combined exercise with the South’s fighter jets, the official said.

North Korea has achieved its goal of producing a miniaturised nuclear warhead which could be attached to long range missiles, it has been reported.

Security and defense officials on Guam say there is no imminent threat to people there or in the Northern Mariana Islands after North Korea said it was examining its operational plans for attack.

Missile tested last month could reach U.S.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved on Saturday new sanctions to punish the North including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion, a third of North Korea’s $3 billion annual earnings.

The statement marks a sharp rise in rhetoric between the two countries.

New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation used terms such as “bellicose”, “chilling”, “dangerous” and “overly aggressive” to describe President Donald Trump’s threat Tuesday to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if its provocative behavior continues. On Monday, it vowed to take revenge on Washington “thousands of times”. “We must be tough & decisive!”, the United States leader wrote on Twitter.

Officials with the North Korean administration stated that the new United Nations resolution imposing new sanctions against the country was a “gangster-like action”, the goal of which is to undermine sovereignty and the right of the DPRK to exist and develop.