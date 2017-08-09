Sara Netanyahu to be indicted

“They are trying to get me and attempting to topple the right-wing”, Netanyahu reportedly told senior coalition officials.

Israel’s general election is scheduled to be held in 2019. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, a Netanyahu appointee, would then take the police recommendation and decide whether to indict. This debate also finds itself among the details of the Case 2000, an investigation against Mr. Netanyahu into charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Sara Netanyahu’s attorney, Yossi Cohen, said in response to the allegations: “If the reports are correct, we are talking about ridiculous allegations”.

The Netanyahus have repeatedly denied all allegations of wrong-doing made against them.

Mr. Adelson is the owner of the free daily newspaper Israel Hayom, generally regarded as pro-Netanyahu and the subject of a debate in the Israeli government of whether or not the paper should be allowed to be distributed for free.

Last week the Public Prosecution reached an agreement with Netanyahu’s former aide Ari Harow to become a state’s witness. The signing of such a deal is usually an indication that solid testimony is being offered, and reports over the weekend said that Harow would provide police with evidence of influence peddling by Netanyahu. Police have assured the couple that they are not suspects in one of the probes. In a second case, Netanyahu is suspected of conspiring with the owner of Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper to undermine Israel Hayom, a competing free daily backed by US casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson, chairman and majority owner of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The first involves suspicions that Netanyahu received cigars, champagne and other gifts from businessmen, including billionaire Arnon Milchan, the Hollywood producer of films such as “Fight Club” and “The Big Short”, according to Channel 2 TV.

In June, Mr Packer reportedly agreed to be questioned by Israeli police as part of the corruption investigation into Netanyahu. “There are ministers who are interested in nothing other than booting Netanyahu out of office and taking his place”, Bitan accused without naming any specific individuals. The leaked tapes allegedly record Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Mozes discussing favorable coverage in exchange for reigning in Israel Hayom.

The police recommended indicting Sara Netanyahu in the affair in May 2016, after announced that the investigation had been completed and the findings delivered to the State Attorney’s Office.