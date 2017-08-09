Saudi cuts oil allocations in Sept by more than its OPEC pledge

Benchmark Brent crude was up 20 cents at $52.57 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia will cut crude oil allocation to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plans. That declaration came as the OPEC – of which Saudi Arabia is the most important member – has struggled to reduce an oversupply of oil in the global market that has weighed on prices for three years.

Denmark’s Saxo Bank commodity strategy head Ole Hansen was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Support is coming from a stabilising United States rig count, falling USA inventories and the Saudi cut in exports”.

Still, investors remained skeptical of the cartel’s ability to adhere to the agreed upon reductions, especially as those exempt from the deal, including Libya and Nigeria, have increased production.

OPEC output hit a 2017-high in July and its exports were at record levels.

In August, a Saudi industry source told Reuters that Saudi exports to the United States will be below 800,000 bpd in August, as the kingdom is capping its exports worldwide this month at 6.6 million bpd. “Words are now being followed by actions”.

Analysts say the cartel may announce deeper production cuts in order to sustain above $50 a barrel.

Rising output from USA shale producers has offset the impact of the output curbs, as has climbing production from Libya and Nigeria. The North African supplier was given a pass when the deal was first forged last fall because production had been curtailed by militant attacks on oil facilities. Also, the Canadian dollar depreciated by about 1.5%, ending around $1.265.

Investors and analysts were also looking ahead to weekly USA inventory data Wednesday, as well as monthly oil reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency later in the week.

