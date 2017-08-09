SE Asian ministers endorse sea code framework

The minister went on to express her hope that China would continue to play the constructive role it had so far played to conclude the CoC negotiations.

Several Asean diplomats said that among the members who pushed for a communique that retained the more contentious elements was Vietnam, which has competing claims with China over the Paracel and Spratly archipelago and has had several spats with Beijing over energy concessions.

The three countries also urged ASEAN to comply with an arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s claim over the so-called nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea.

It said that after extensive discussions, concerns were voiced by some members about land reclamation “and activities in the area which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tension and may undermine peace, security and stability”.

A Philippine government spokesman says Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the framework for a long-sought code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea.

“This will not only benefit our two countries, but also show the world the bright future of more positive, more predictable and more sustainable relations between our two countries”, Wang said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“The atmosphere of this year is different from the past”, Wang said.

A report from the Philippine News Agency said ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh and ASEAN Foreign Ministers Chair Alan Peter Cayetano led the launching of the painting during the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

She also said the onus was on all countries to maintain regional peace and stability and respect global law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

That pact, the Declaration of Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea, has been largely ignored, particularly by China, which reclaimed seven reefs and can now deploy combat planes on three, besides defense systems already in place. “But the Philippines is trying very hard to broker compromise language”.

The meetings will be attended by Ministers from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam.

The current ASEAN chairman, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has made it a priority to fix bilateral ties with China, which has rejected an worldwide court’s ruling in 2016 that invalidated its claim to the entire sea region.