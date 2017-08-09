Sebastian Larsson joins Hull on free transfer following Sunderland release

Sweden worldwide Larsson, 32, one of several high profile names to depart Sunderland in June, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Hull have signed free agent Sebastian Larsson following his recent release by Sunderland.

Hull began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with promotion favourites Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon and next face Burton Albion at home, with the hosts priced at 8/13 for the win. He has had the chance to leave the country and take up a lucrative contract in either China or Turkey this summer, but instead wants to stay in England and continue his career here even if he gets less money.

The Tigers were relegated from the Premier League last season under Marco Silva, and as with any side dropping down a division, there has been much change around the KCOM Stadium, with Silva’s own departure instigating many others to follow him.

He was a part of the Birmingham side that won the League Cup against Arsenal in 2011 and later played in another Wembley final for Sunderland against Manchester City in 2014.

The 32-year-old will now line up against Sunderland in the Championship this season after becoming the Tigers’ sixth summer signing.