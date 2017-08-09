Sebi conducts massive crackdown on 331 suspected shell firms

The Government has given a list of 331 suspected shell companies to capital markets regulator Sebi as part of a crackdown on illegal offshore transfers of money and tax evasion.

“As a result, our company’s securities may be traded only once in a month on a trade to trade basis and Sebi has envisaged a “financial audit” thereby implicitly castigating us and tarnishing our reputation”, Parsvnath Developers said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The Sebi asked the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange to keep the 331 scrips under surveillance. In case, any listed company out of the mentioned list is already under any stage of GSM, it will be moved to GSM VI directly. Under current rules, investors are allowed to keep shares as guarantee (margin) with the bourses when they trade in the derivatives segment.There are shares of these 331 companies which are a part of the total margin now deposited with the bourses.

A circular issued by the stock exchanges on Monday said that the capital markets regulator – based on a letter from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) – had identified 331 shell companies and that exchanges needed to place the listed entities under Stage VI of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) with immediate effect.

“One can expect either SEBI itself to take corrective action or operating companies to challenge it on different grounds”. These companies would also be subject to independent audit and also a forensic audit to examine their financials.

The sudden suspension in trading in more than 300 “shell companies” on a direction issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took the market by surprise on Tuesday with the mid-cap and small-cap segments bearing the maximum brunt. Such firms can not deal with any security on exchanges and their depository accounts will be frozen till they are de-listed. While at least 124 companies are believed to be under the scanner for alleged tax evasion, another 175 firms were being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

J Kumar Infraprojects said it is not a shell company and suspicion of the regulator is uncalled for.

The 331 firms comprise 7 per cent of the total listed entities, have a public float of Rs 12,000 crore, and some even have marquee investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, besides mutual funds and FPIs. Of the four, J Kumar Infraprojects, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,150 crore is known for its works in the engineering, projects and construction space.

“Our company’s compliance track record both with the exchanges and registrar of companies has been impeccable”. “. we would provide all the necessary details and extend all assistance to cooperate with the authorities and get the matter resolved quickly”, the company said.