Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning Are Starring in Woody Allen’s Next Movie

The logline for the now untitled project, which will be released by Amazon Studios, is being kept under wraps, as has been the pattern with most of Allen’s films. The still untitled project will be the third film that Allen, our preeminent chronicler of on-screen neurosis, directs for Amazon Studios.

This marks Allen’s third project with Amazon, after producing the comedy mini-series, Crisis in Six Scenes, for Amazon Video past year, as well as the upcoming Wonder Wheel, which will feature stars such as Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet, and is scheduled to hit theaters this December. A national theatrical expansion will follow and the film will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members after its run. The film is set in 1950s Coney Island. Chalamet has also been seen in Love the Coopers, The Adderall Diaries, Call Me By Your Name and Hot Summer Nights. Gomez was the voice of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania movies and played Faith in Spring Breakers. Selena Gomez will join Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in the director’s upcoming film, details of which are being kept under wraps.