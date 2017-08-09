Senate majority leader, McConnell criticises Trump’s approach to legislative processes

President Trump’s “excessive expectations” for legislative victories in Republican-controlled Congress are frustrating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But it was House Speaker Paul Ryan in February who touted a 200-day plan with McConnell and Trump, saying then that “we are exactly on track“.

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before”.

Attendees at a Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky gathered on Monday to hear Mr. McConnell explain why Republican lawmakers have been unable to deliver major legislative accomplishments for the president.

Yesterday McConnell expressed frustration with how people complain about how long it takes for Congress to get legislation passed, bringing up President Trump’s own “excessive expectations”.

Hannity, one of President Donald Trump’s most avid defenders in the media, sent nearly identical tweets late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

“Part of the reason I think people think we’re under-performing is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood”.

“I’ve been, and I will be again today, not a fan of tweeting, and I’ve said that to him privately, and other events publicly”, he said.

To be sure, as intra-party disputes go, McConnell’s rhetoric was quite mild.

Nevertheless, slowly but surely, we’re starting to see real cracks in the dam.

That sort of disconnect has led to Trump’s expressing disappointment when bills – chief among them health care reform – fail to end up on his desk, even though, as with health care, the political reality indicated all along how hard it was going to be to pass legislation.

In recent days, Trump’s allies in the media also kept up their pressure on McConnell, who has become increasingly unpopular among conservative media figures online.