Senator Suggests McCain Voted Against Obamacare Repeal Because of His Brain Tumor

Republicans have variously blamed the lady Republican senators who voted against it, the Democrats for being “obstructionists” (this despite the fact that GOP Senate leadership locked them out of the process of drafting the repeal bill), Paul Ryan and the House Republicans for writing their own bill that had no chance in the Senate, and Democrats for having passed Obamacare in the first place in 2010.

“He has a brain tumor right now, that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning”.

“Again, I-I-I don’t know exactly what we really thought and again I don’t want speak for any senator”, Johnson responded. “I really thought John was going to vote yes”. “So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind”.

Johnson was asked in the interview about the U.S. Senate Republicans’ latest failure to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

McCain was the last of three Republicans – including himself and Susan Collins of ME and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – to vote against the Senate GOP’s “Skinny Repeal” plan to dismantle parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has already explained why he chose to vote against the Senate’s health bill, but Sen.

McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo took a slap at Johnson for demeaning a friend.

Amid questions about his comments, Johnson issued a statement on Wednesday, saying: “I’m disappointed I didn’t more eloquently express my sympathy for what Sen. I have nothing but respect for him and the vote came at the end of a long day for everyone”.

“We must now return to the correct way of legislating and send the bill back to committee, hold hearings, receive input from both sides of aisle, heed the recommendations of nation’s governors, and produce a bill that finally delivers affordable health care for the American people”, McCain said in his statement.

McCain’s office pushed back against Johnson’s remarks, arguing their boss’ decision was well thought out. He sounds a lot less confused about his vote than Johnson.

McCain also said of his own health: “My treatment is going fine, (I’m) feeling fine”.