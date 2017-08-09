Sharad Yadav congratulates Ahmed Patel on winning RS poll

Nitish Kumar broke ties with the Grand Alliance last month citing corruption charges filed against former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Senior JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav had earlier also expressed his resent over Nitish’s decision of breaking up the grand alliance with RJD and Congress to join hands with BJP.

Vasava, a close aide of Sharad Yadav, also said that his decision to vote for Ahmed Patel and not the BJP, was in protest against party chief Nitish Kumar’s decision to dump allies Lalu Yadav and the Congress in Bihar and partner with the BJP.

The disappointed Sharad Yadav is now openly giving signals of his wish to withdraw his support from JD (U) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “The BJP and the NDA would not spare their current seats from the state for him in 2019 poll”, he said. Using words like “treacherous Man Singh” and “Ranchhor” (one who quits battle field), Prasad said, “No party in the country would any longer trust Nitish Kumar…he is politically finished now”.

Tejashwi said the BJP had promised scooty to counter a scheme of bicycles to girl students in Bihar.

Apparently charting a different path vis-a-vis his party, the senior JD (U) leader is scheduled to embark on a three-day tour of Bihar from tomorrow to have a “direct dialogue” with the people. “I will tell people about it during my yatra”. Sushil Modi had also alleged the sand mafia was “funding” RJD’s proposed rally on August 27.

Tejashwi Yadav, 28, the younger son of Lalu Prasad, is set to start his first padyatra from West Champaran district from August 9, where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first satyagrah in 1917, to “expose” Nitish Kumar’s “double speak” and his “opportunistic alliance” with the BJP to form the government after dumping the RJD and Congress of Grand Alliance.