Sheldon Richardson calls Brandon Marshall a ‘drama queen,’ accuses him of quitting

Like the waning seasons of your once-favorite premium television series, the one-sided feud between former Jets teammates Sheldon Richardson and Brandon Marshall is limping to a forgettable end. “There are ’15′ reasons why…” Marshall has since joined the New York Giants.

“In a way, yeah. I am. I am”. There were some things. When asked to give a reason, the defensive lineman quipped there are “15 reasons why” the locker room climate is better.

“That whole situation was sticky because we lose and he did little things that were drama queenish”, Richardson told the show, via NJ.com. Oh, it’s everybody’s fault except his. “Everybody’s pointing a finger when you’re losing, and nobody wants to say something to him”. Richardson also mentioned about how once he confronted Marshall about his behavior, the “media ran with it” and created the narrative of Richardson being the bad guy.

“That man knows what he did”, Richardson said of Marshall, with whom he almost got into a fistfight following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. We’ve addressed it. I really don’t have time for a bunch of B.S. that happened a year ago, ” Bowles said. And will still address it to this day. “If he can’t come out to the media and tell ’em what he did and how he actually quit on his team way before the season was over, that’s all in itself”. We can move on or the interview can be over. My heart’s going to always be with football.

“Who?” he said. “I hadn’t heard that name in a while”. I’m not trying to be a celebrity. “I don’t care what that guy says, man”.

Richardson once again dredged up old family business Monday afternoon, when he blasted Marshall and said he quit on the Jets last season during an appearance on ESPN Radio in New York City.

Hughes noted in a separate article cornerback Darrelle Revis called the Week 3 incident between Richardson and Marshall a “dark cloud” over the team, but Richardson responded: “I wouldn’t say a dark cloud”.