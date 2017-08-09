Shreyas Talpade won’t stammer in Golmaal Again; the character has another quirk

The title track shoot of Golmaal Again is over. Well, now Rohit is busy shooting for Golmaal Again in Hyderabad whereas Ranveer is now shooting for Padmavati.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is all set to have a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

Confident about his film, Shetty says clashes are bound to happen since there are limited number of Fridays for films to have individual releases. Thankfully, the genres are different. There were also rumours even though Bebo is not a part of the film, at least she will have a cameo, but turns out it’s not true as Rohit has now revealed that Kareena doesn’t have a special appearance in his film, and why he chose Parineeti Chopra for the fourth part.

The first six months of 2017 not only saw boring films but, also big banner films that couldn’t do great numbers at the box-office.

“It’s a phase and it has happened in the past too”. Just like they did “Golmaal Golmaal” amidst a big setup and a huge crowd dancing along with them in the last three films of the Golmaal series, this one too has been shot in a enormous setup with thousand dancers supporting the lead cast of the movie.

Shetty further revealed that his attempt is to make films that entertain the audience and that he doesn’t intend to bring about a change in the Indian cinema.

The fun cast of Golmaal Again in one frame is making it hard for us to wait until Diwali when this insane gang of people will make movie buffs roll on the floor with laughter.

While Secret Superstar will have Aamir’s extended cameo, Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu among others.