Six soldiers injured after vehicle is slammed into them in deliberate act

Ouest France reports the vehicle involved in the incident waited outside a French army barracks in Levallois-Perret, a suburb of Paris, driving into the soldiers as they left the facility at approximately 0815 Wednesday morning.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters.

‘Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act, ‘ Balkany told BFM TV.

“It’s an odious act of aggression”, Mr Balkany said.

The mayor of the suburb has condemned the potential attack on soldiers which happened as they were leaving their barracks.

The mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany has described the incident as “without doubt a deliberate act” while police have said it is an “apparently deliberate act”.

Incident in Levallois Perret: police operation underway.

Police say they are looking for a vehicle as a manhunt gets underway to find the suspect.

France is on high alert after a string of terrorist attacks over the past eighteen months.