Solar eclipse will impact nearly 2000 utility-scale solar plants

For those plants in the eclipse’s direct path-from OR east to South Carolina-solar-powered generators will find their power source blocked by the moon for up to three minutes, though they will likely be affected to a lesser extent over the entire three hours surrounding the event. The closest place to Colorado Springs to view the total eclipse is Casper, Wyoming-about 350 miles north of us.

Numerous 14 states directly in the eclipse’s path are suspending road construction projects, according to Matt Hiebert, a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman who is heading up an eclipse task force for the state transportation officials association.

Finally, if you can’t find glasses, or simply don’t trust any of them, optometrists say you can make an old fashioned projector, by putting a pin hole in a piece of cardboard and watching the sun’s shadow. And it’s been almost a century since a total solar eclipse was visible coast to coast.

The total solar eclipse of November 14, 2012, as seen from aboard the cruise ship Paul Gauguin in the South Pacific near New Caledonia. Also, there will be hands-on activities, a sun dial display and planetarium shows in the SciDome Theater focused on the sun, moon and eclipses. Solar Glasses The best way to view the eclipse is with a pair of solar glasses, which have filters similar to welder’s glass. Regular sunglasses will not provide enough protection.

The astronomical society says in a safety warning that looking for the International Organization of Standardization logo won’t suffice for a safety check as some groups are printing the safety sign-off on unsafe glasses.

The eclipse comes as the USA power grid undergoes a transformation that will bring increasing amounts of flexible resources needed to complement growing supplies of solar and wind energy. Tap here for more information.

Turn your headlights on – do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun.

Concerns over traffic tie ups are growing as the eclipse nears.

Visitors are encouraged to investigate eclipse viewing sites outside the park rather than risking traffic congestion in the park.

Larimer County has set up an easy way to get traffic, emergency, and weather alerts for the event.

If you’re hoping to get a picture of the eclipse, even on your phone, it can be just as risky if you don’t have the right filters.

Steven Greenlee, spokesperson for CAISO, told Vox: “Our solar plants are going to lose over half of their ability to generate electricity during the two to two and a half hours that the eclipse will be impacting our area”.

And some drivers, inevitably, will stop in the middle of the road to take a selfie.

The public can also watch the eclipse in the nature center parking lot and on the property of the nearby St Joe Frontier Casino, at Riverfront Park and along the Riverwalk. Emergency vehicles need to keep these areas clear for response to emergency situations. Vehicles can not stop in the roadway and must park in designated parking areas.

Bring plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks.