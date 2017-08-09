Sonic Mania Shows Off Its Competition Mode

The world is about to find out.

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with HD retro-style graphics.

Mania seeks to provides a fresh take on the classics for devoted fans of the series while serving as a gateway for newer fans to get acquainted with the mascot’s origins before another Sonic game, Sonic Forces, releases later this year.

The new competition mode uses the same five scoring categories as it’s original incarnation in Sonic 2, so it isn’t always the fastest player who will win the point at the end of the round. Players will be able to choose between playing Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles to defeat bosses and enemies. Winners are determined by a few factors: clear time, score, number of items acquired, number of rings acquired when clearing the level, and total number of rings acquired throughout the level.

Sonic Mania is now planned for an August 15th release.

Sega released new information about their upcoming 2D platformer Sonic Mania, coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on August 15. The previously announced Collector’s Edition of Sonic Mania can be pre-ordered here for a limited time.