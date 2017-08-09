Sony Xperia XZ1 GFXBench listing revealed handset’s key specs like Android 8.0

Two devices that are supposedly Sony-manufactured upcoming smartphones have leaked in new images.

It seems like Sony is preparing for an IFA 2017 launch for three phones – the Xperia XZ1, and two other phones whose details were leaked earlier, namely Xperia X1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. Besides, it is not mentioned that the Sony is offering the same 19MP Motion Eye camera that we have tested in Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs. As per the fresh report from an insider, the company will start selling the compact variant, i.e. Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphone in 10 days after its announcement.

The smartphone-in-question is believed to be the Sony Xperia XZ1.

If we talk about the leaked specifications of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphone, the phone would be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM.

However, it’s worth noting that the poster didn’t specify where the device will make its debut – and Sony sure loves drawing out its releases across regions, so we might see the device stateside even months later (in the worst-case scenario).

According to the GFXBench listing, the #Sony Xperia XZ1 Android smartphone is expected to come along with an Android 8.0 operating system and Adreno 540 graphics processing unit (GPU), GSM Arena reported.

Sony is speculated to take the wraps off its flagship device, the Xperia ZX1 on August 31 during the IFA, 2017 in Berlin.

As noted, the highlight feature will definitely be the latest Google OS- the Android O that can be unveiled anytime in the ongoing week. There will also be a 13MP sensor on the front for selfies. The phone would offer 32GB of Internal Storage capacity which can also be expanded by using a microSD card. You can take ideal selfies and can make HD video calls through this phone. The rear camera will feature 4K video recording. The mobile device will also arrive with a smaller 2,800mAh battery.

Well, there is no any confirmation on the launch date or the availability of this phone yet, as these are just the rumors and not the official words from the Sony. So if this is true, we should be expecting the device no later than September 10.