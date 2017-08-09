South African President Zuma survives no-confidence vote

The ANC’s speeches in defence against the motion during the debate, notably that of ministers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Nathi Mthethwa, echoed this sentiment, rather than defending Zuma.

Thokozani Chilenga, associate lecturer of political science at Wits University, said, “All MPs will be called in alphabetical order and they will be given a ballot paper for their vote”. That said, most votes for a ANC new party leader are made by local branches, where Mr. Zuma appears more popular. This means that it’s going to be a long road to the ANC elective conference in December, when the party will elect a new leader to replace the beleaguered Mr Zuma.

Zuma won the presidential election in 2009 and 2014, but has faced a number of no-confidence votes in the past due to accusations of corruption and mismanaging the economy. Of the 384 votes cast in parliament, 177 were in favor of the no-confidence motion and 198 were against, with nine abstentions. Thousands of anti-Zuma demonstrators held a rally outside parliament buildings in Cape Town clad with “Fire Zuma” placards and signs.

Supporters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) broke out in loud cheers and chanting after the speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, announced the result of the vote held by secret ballot.

Opposition parties and the Future South Africa coalition of social, religious and community organisations have vowed to intensify their battle to get Zuma recalled by the ANC.

Dozens of ANC members supported the no-confidence motion, as the ruling party holds 249 of the 400 parliament seats, five of them now vacant.

“Therefore the vote of no confidence in the president is accordingly negated”, Mbete said.

But ANC officials and analysts had predicted the president would survive the vote given the party’s large parliamentary majority.

Zuma, 75, has been at the centre of controversy for years. He’s clung to power thanks to the support of most of the ANC’s top leaders, many of whom rely on him for their cabinet posts and government jobs.

The ANC’s speakers include deputy chief whip‚ Doris Dlakuda; former ANC Youth League treasurer‚ Pule Mabe; Arts and Culture Minister‚ Nathi Mthethwa; and Defence Minister‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ who are all expected to come out strongly in defence of Zuma.

She claimed the motion of no confidence was the work of an “insurrectionist opposition” whose main aim was to “sow seeds of chaos in society to ultimately grab power”.