Spieth seeks youngest Career Slam, Rory hunts more Quail glory

The year’s final Major golf tournament tees off on Thursday at Quail Hollow with British Open victor Spieth out to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Gary Player as the only men to win all four Majors at least once.

McIlroy also recently made a change to his team after splitting with his caddie of nine years, JP Fitzgerald.

The Brisbane, Australia native qualified after finishing among the low 20 scorers at the PGA Professional Championship last month in Oregon.

If you believe American Jordan Spieth, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy should be the favourite this week and he is at +658 on golf odds. These two golfers are probably the two best in the world in their mid-30s without a major win, and either one winning would do nothing to diminish the strength of the major winners this season.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the PGA will be played at the Bethpage State Park Black Course on Long Island in NY in May of 2019, clearing the way for The Players to move back to the March date it held from 1977 to 2006.

Last fall, Matsuyama had a six-tournament stretch in which he won four times and was runner-up in the other two events.

“Last week I had a nice weekend [at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational]”. Fowler has yet to win a major. It’s a golf course I’ve played well on before.

Enhancing those odds is the fact no one in the year’s final Major enjoys a better record at Quail Hollow than McIlroy. “We are all about the Olympics but we also have to protect the PGA Championship and we can’t just bounce the PGA Championship around every four years”. “I definitely feel like my game is going in the right direction”. Hadwin plays this event for the first time. ‘I know I’ll do it one day, ‘ said the genial Texan, with all the confidence of a man who has only just turned 24.

“I still feel like the golf course gives you plenty of chances”.

“What he [Spieth] does right now is certainly cementing his legacy and his historical footprint in the game, there’s no doubt”, the 2002 US PGA Championship victor added.

“This has been a week I’ve been looking forward to for a long time and I’m glad it’s here and I’m glad I’m showing up for this week feeling like my game is in good shape”.

“It’s going to kind of space everything out a little bit more instead of it all being kind of crammed together”, said top-ranked Dustin Johnson.